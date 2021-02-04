Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Victorias Secret

VS PINK Quilted Taffeta Backpack + Free $20 Reward Card
$26.99 $54.95
23h ago
Victoria's Secret PINK is offering the Quilted Taffeta Backpack for $26.99, originally priced at $54.95. Shipping is free on orders $100+. Angel Card Holders use promo code: BCSHIP50 for free shipping on orders $50+.

Note: Get a free $10 off $50+ 'VS Spring Reward Card' with your $20+ purchase. Redeem card 5/12 through 5/25.

Backpack Details
  • Padded straps
  • Side pockets for water bottle
  • Metal zippers
  • Interior laptop divider
  • Fits 15" laptop
  • 17 3/4"L x 12"W

💬 3  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
22h ago
👍
EzzyLovesToSave
EzzyLovesToSave (L5)
1 day ago
$3.00 price drop.
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
5 days ago
👍
