Victoria's Secret is offering Signature Satin Slipper (2 Colors) for pnly $10.00 with free shipping on orders over $100. Angel card holders use code VCSHIP50 for free shipping on $50+ orders.



See it in Red Stripe.



Note: Dot't forget to redeem your VS Secret Reward Card through 3/9.



Slipper Details:

Cozy and Luxe



Silky-Smooth Slippers



Faux-Fur Trim