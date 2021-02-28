Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus

Victorias Secret

Signature Satin Slipper (2 Colors)
$10.00 $29.50
3h ago
13  Likes 1  Comments
4
See Deal

About this Deal

Victoria's Secret is offering Signature Satin Slipper (2 Colors) for pnly $10.00 with free shipping on orders over $100. Angel card holders use code VCSHIP50 for free shipping on $50+ orders.

See it in Red Stripe.

Note: Dot't forget to redeem your VS Secret Reward Card through 3/9.

Slipper Details:
  • Cozy and Luxe
  • Silky-Smooth Slippers
  • Faux-Fur Trim

🏷 Deal Tags

Footwear women's shoes Victoria's Secret slippers loungewear comfy slippers cozy slippers Signature Satin Slippers
Flag this deal
Edit this deal
What's the matter?

💬 1  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
1h ago
🔥 🔥 🔥
Likes Reply
Victorias Secret See All arrow
Victorias Secret
Victorias Secret
Free Drawstring Backpack & Flip Flops Offer
Free W/P $41.90
Victorias Secret
Victorias Secret
30-70% Off Sale + Redeem $20 Reward Now!
SALE
Victorias Secret
Victorias Secret
$35 Leggings & $20 Sports Bras Savings Event
SALE
Victorias Secret
Victorias Secret
VS PINK 2 for $39 Bikini Tops & Bottoms + More
$18.50ea $29.50ea
Victorias Secret
Victorias Secret
$7 Rollerballs (Multiple Options)
$7.00 $18.00
Victorias Secret
Victorias Secret
Signature Satin Slipper (2 Colors)
$10.00 $29.50
Victorias Secret
Victorias Secret
Lightly Lined Lace Plunge Bra - Incredible By Victoria’s Secret
$9.99 $49.50
Victorias Secret
Victorias Secret
Signature Stripe Small Weekender Train Case
$11.99 $34.00
Victorias Secret
Victorias Secret
Panties Sale & Clearance - $3.99 & Up Panties
OFFER
Victorias Secret
Victorias Secret
3-pack Lace Cheeky Panties
$13.99 $20.00
arrow
arrow
👀 Related Deals
From Related Categories
Amazon
Amazon
Amazon Treasure Truck!
Offer
Nike
Nike
Everyone can become a FREE Nike Product Tester!
Offer
Cashback Up to 0.5%
Amazon
Amazon
Free $30 for Shopping in the App!
Offer
HOT
Nordstrom Rack
Nordstrom Rack
Up to 95% Off Clearance
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Macy's
Macy's
Up to 80% Off Limited-Time Specials
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Kohl's
Kohl's
Up to 60% Off Clearance from $8
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.0%
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
Macy's Plans to Close More Stores
NEWS
Michael Kors
Michael Kors
Up to 80% Off VIP Bonus Sale + Extra 20% Off
SALE
Cashback Up to 3.0% 💎
HOT
FREE SHIPPING
Woot
Woot
Up to 80% Off Liquidation Sale
SALE
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
Amazon
Amazon
Up to $200 Off Amazon Renewed Deals
SALE
arrow
arrow
From Related DealTags
Victorias Secret
Victorias Secret
Signature Satin Slipper (2 Colors)
$10.00 $29.50
arrow
arrow