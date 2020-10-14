Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Walmart Announces “Black Friday Deals for Days”
News
8h ago
Expires : 11/27/20
Walmart just announced their plans for Black Friday 2020 that reinvents the holiday shopping experience! Their 'Black Friday Deals for Days' sale will be broken up into three different events, which will look like the following.

Event 1
  • Begins Online: November 4 at 7pm ET
  • Begins In-Store: November 7 at 5am (local)

Score amazing deals on toys, electronics, and home products. Deals include a 42" UHD Roku TV for $88 and Hotel Style Bath Towels for $5.

Event 2
  • Begins Online: November 11 at 7pm ET
  • Begins In-Store: November 14 at 12am 5am (local)

Score great techie deals on electronics, computers, and tablets. You'll also be able to snag savings on movies, music, and more.

Event 3
  • Begins Online: November 25 at 7pm ET
  • Begins In-Store: November 27 at 5am (local)

Score great prices on more electronics, toys, and gifts from apparel and home. You'll also be able to snag savings on seasonal decor favorites.

Other Notable Sales During This Time:
  • Annual Tire Event from Nov. 7-13
    • $20 Off Per Tire + Free Lifetime Balance Service
  • Wireless Phone Event starts Nov. 14
    • Amazing deals on iPhones and Samsung phones

💬 1  Comments

BurnsE
BurnsE (L2)
22m ago
Thanks! 🔥 🔥
