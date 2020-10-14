Walmart
Walmart just announced their plans for Black Friday 2020 that reinvents the holiday shopping experience! Their 'Black Friday Deals for Days' sale will be broken up into three different events, which will look like the following.
Event 1
Score amazing deals on toys, electronics, and home products. Deals include a 42" UHD Roku TV for $88 and Hotel Style Bath Towels for $5.
Event 2
Score great techie deals on electronics, computers, and tablets. You'll also be able to snag savings on movies, music, and more.
Event 3
Score great prices on more electronics, toys, and gifts from apparel and home. You'll also be able to snag savings on seasonal decor favorites.
