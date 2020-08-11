Home BLACK FRIDAY Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
"Deals for Days" Event 1 Starts at 7pm ET!
2h ago
Expires : 11/08/20
Get ready! Today at 7pm ET, Walmart is hosting their first Black Friday event of the season! This "Deals for Days" event will run until 11/8. You can also shop this sale in-store on 11/7 at 5am (local).

See more information on Walmart's "Deal for Days" Events here.

See Walmart's Black Friday ad here.

Upcoming Walmart Black Friday Events:
Event 2
  • Begins Online: November 11 at 7pm ET
  • Begins In-Store: November 14 at 5am (local)

Event 3
  • Begins Online: November 25 at 7pm ET
  • Begins In-Store: November 27 at 5am (local)

kimeeb
kimeeb (L5)
17h ago
Starts tomorrow
Likes Reply
