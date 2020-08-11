Walmart
Sale
2h ago
Expires : 11/08/20
13 Likes 1 Comments
18See Deal
About this Deal
|
Get ready! Today at 7pm ET, Walmart is hosting their first Black Friday event of the season! This "Deals for Days" event will run until 11/8. You can also shop this sale in-store on 11/7 at 5am (local).
See more information on Walmart's "Deal for Days" Events here.
See Walmart's Black Friday ad here.
Upcoming Walmart Black Friday Events:
Event 2
Event 3
🏷 Deal Tagselectronics Walmart Appliances gifts Sale Black Friday Holiday Shopping Tech Accessories
What's the matter?