MSN

Walmart Offering COVID Vaccines At 1,000 Stores!
News
15h ago
Select Walmart and Sam's Club locations are now offering COVID-19 vaccinations. The decision came as part of the U.S. Federal Retail Pharmacy Program. Right now, locations across 22 states have been chosen to offer the vaccine. Population density, customer demographics, infection rates, and availability of local health care resources were considered when selecting which Walmart and Sam's Club locations would offer the service.

Appointments are available online and a membership is not required if getting the vaccine at a Sam's Club store. Supplies will be limited as of now but may expand in time.

Some states include Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Maine, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Nebraska, Nevada, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming.

See the full list of Walmart stores offering the vaccine here.

Read more here.

What do you think of Walmart offering the COVID-19 vaccine? Let us know in the comments below!

Walmart News health retail retail news Coronavirus Covid-19 vaccine
