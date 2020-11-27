Home BLACK FRIDAY Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Cyber Monday 2020 Sale Announced
News
7h ago
Walmart just announced their Cyber Monday 2020 Sale, which will begin on Nov. 30 at 12am ET! Because of the online shopping trend of 2020, Walmart is gearing their Cyber Monday sale to be the biggest online shopping day of the year.

Notable Offers Include:
  • onn. 60” Class 4K UHD HDR Roku Smart LED TV for $288
  • Ninja Foodi TenderCrisp 8 qt. Pressure Cooker for $149 (was $249)
  • Fisher Price Laugh & Learn Chairs (Pink and Yellow) for $20 (was $35)
  • BISSELL PowerForce Helix Turbo Rewind Pet Bagless Vacuum for $59 (was $89)
  • Barbie Estate Malibu House Playset for $49 (was $99)
  • Lenovo Chromebook S330, 14" HD Display – a Walmart exclusive for $159 (was $199)
  • Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones with Apple W1 Headphones Chip (white) for $199 (was $289)
  • Blue Diamond, Blue Limited-Edition Nonstick Ceramic 11-Piece Cookware Set for $49 (was $89.99)
  • Portland Boot Company Cairo 12" Faux Fur Trim Snow Boot for Women for $34.99 (was $49.95)
  • Marvel Avengers: Endgame Titan Hero Series Action Figure 4 Pack for $20 (was $34)
  • 1/4 Carat T.W. Diamond Stud Earring in 14Kt White Gold by Brilliance Fine Jewelry for $79.99 (was $104)

Walmart Cyber Monday Holiday online shopping
💬 1  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
dsvictor40
dsvictor40 (L2)
33m ago
Great
Likes Reply
