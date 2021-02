Target just released a sneak peek of their weekly ad for 2/7 with deals available from 2/7 to 2/13.



Notable Offers Include:

$9.99 Chocolate Heart Boxes



$19.99 Fresh 12-Ct Premium Roses



Buy 3, Get 1 Free Home Spa Favorites



Buy 2, Get 1 Free Video Games, Movies & More



Free $300 Gift Card w/ Samsung Galaxy S21+



