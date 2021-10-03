Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Carter's

'Welcome Back Spring!' Savings Event + More!
2h ago
Carter's is having an Up to 50% Off 'Welcome Back Spring' Event! Shipping is free on $35+ or opt for free curbside pickup where available.

Note: Save more on a future purchase with Rewarding Moments.

Notable 'Welcome Back Spring!' Savings Categories


Buy One, Get One Free Shoes & Sandals Savings


Extra 40-50% Off Swimwear Savings
Buy 3+ styles, get an extra 50% off; Buy (2) styles, get an extra 40% off


$12 & Up Shorts Savings


$5 & Up Graphic Tees Savings


$6 & Up Collectible Bodysuits Savings


$7 & Up Rompers Savings

