Carter's is having an Up to 50% Off 'Welcome Back Spring' Event! Shipping is free on $35+ or opt for free curbside pickup where available.
Note: Save more on a future purchase with Rewarding Moments.
Notable 'Welcome Back Spring!' Savings Categories
Buy One, Get One Free Shoes & Sandals Savings
Extra 40-50% Off Swimwear Savings
Buy 3+ styles, get an extra 50% off; Buy (2) styles, get an extra 40% off
$12 & Up Shorts Savings
$5 & Up Graphic Tees Savings
$6 & Up Collectible Bodysuits Savings
$7 & Up Rompers Savings
