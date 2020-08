Columbia has this Women's Auroras Wake III Mid Jacket (5 Colors) for only $19.98 when you use code AUG60 (up to 60% off) at checkout! Shipping is free for Greater Rewards members [free to join].



Product Details:

Water resistant fabric



Drawcord adjustable hood



Drawcord adjustable waist



Interior security pocket



Elastic cuffs



Interior drawcord



Drop tail