This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Kohl's
$19.04
$68.00
Jul 20, 2020
Expires : 07/26/20
24 Likes 0 Comments
5See Deal
About this Deal
|
Kohls members get this Women's Simply Vera Vera Wang Tiered Midi Dress for $19.04 was $68.00 after Coupon Code SUMMER30 at checkout. Free Ship With Code JULYMVCFREE at checkout.
It's easy to look good wearing this women's tiered midi dress from Simply Vera Vera Wang.
🏷 Deal Tagswomen's clothing Apparel Dresses kohls
What's the matter?