Skechers Women's Work Shoes (Mult. Styles) + F/S

$34.99 $64.99
+ Free* Shipping
Expires: 08/16/20
Kohl's is offering Skechers Women's Work Shoes (Mult. Styles) for only $34.99 when cardholders use code PLEASANT30 (extra 30% off) and free shipping with code AUGMVCFREE at checkout.

Non-cardholders can use code SAVEBIG15 for an extra 15% off with free shipping on orders of $75 or more.

