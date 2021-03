Woot is offering their Bags of Crap Day (BOC) Event where you can score a bag filled with goodies! Next chance to get one will be today at 10am CT. See below for details on how to get yours.



How It Works:

A new link will be posted around every 15 minutes between 10am CT and 2pm CT in various product writeups, features and specs, and other spots



Each link has a couple dozen BOCs available inside



Each time a link is posted, a hint will be added in this post here



Once it’s found, it'll be crossed off the list on this post



DO NOT buy the product on that page. That will not get you a BOC. Look for a text link that takes you to a BOC page



Come back on 3/11 at 10am CT for the clue



If you received a BOC within the past 30 days, you are not eligible to receive another one