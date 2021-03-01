Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Applebees Restaurants Coupons

$5 OFF
$5 Off $25+

2 used today - 1 comment
$5 OFF
$5 Off First $25+ (Mobile App)

Applebee's is offering $5 off your first $25+ online order when you use promo code via their mobile app! You must be logged in to redeem this coupon.

Note: Exclusions apply. Offer states app only, but we were also able to apply this coupon on online orders as well.More
1 used today - 3 comments
Add Dozen Double Crunch Shrimp to Any Steak Entree for $1

FREE W/P
Free Appetizer w/ Entree Purchase | Email Sign Up

2 comments
FREE GIFT
Free Birthday Treat | Email Sign Up

Get a free treat during your birthday at Applebee's!

Simply, sign up for the Applebee's eClub and when your birthday rolls around they'll email you a free item! You'll also receive special offers, exclusive deals, savings and more!

Visit the linked page to register for the Applebee's eClub!More
2 comments
Give a $50 Gift Card, Get a $10 Bonus Card

Expires 1/3/21
Exclusive Coupons & Offers | Email Sign Up

Applebee's often offers extra coupon discounts or printable coupons when you sign up for their emails!More
17 comments
Applebee's Specials

Stay up to date on all the latest Applebees specials. Save even more when you add in Applebees printable coupons and coupon codes. Explore the to go carside menu for easy online ordering (available in select locations).More
1 used today - 2 comments

About Applebees

Applebee's Neighborhood Grill and Bar is the world's casual dining leader, with over 1,600 restaurants in forty-nine states and ten international countries.