Get ready! Tomorrow (2/13) from 11am to noon, JCPenney is offering a Valentine's Day Craft Event for free! Just stop by your local store and pick up this kit for you little ones.



Plus, parents will receive a 10% off storewide coupon to use on the same day!



Find your nearest JCPenney here.



Upcoming Events:

Staruday, March 13th: (11am - noon) Build and decorate an Easter Basket