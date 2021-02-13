Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
JCPenney

Get Ready! Free Valentine's Craft Event (In-Store)
Event
3h ago
Expires : 02/13/21
5  Likes 1  Comments
8
See Deal
Cashback Up to 2.0%

About this Deal

Get ready! Tomorrow (2/13) from 11am to noon, JCPenney is offering a Valentine's Day Craft Event for free! Just stop by your local store and pick up this kit for you little ones.

Plus, parents will receive a 10% off storewide coupon to use on the same day!

Find your nearest JCPenney here.

Upcoming Events:
  • Staruday, March 13th: (11am - noon) Build and decorate an Easter Basket

