Fast Friday Screening is offering movie tickets for free to Fast & The Furious Movie Screenings. See each movie in the saga every Friday until the premiere of the newest film F9 on 6/25.



Find your nearest participating theater here.



Note: valid at participating locations only while supplies last.



Movie Screenings Schedule:

4/30: The Fast & The Furious



5/7: 2 Fast 2 Furious



5/14: The Fast & The Furious: Tokyodrift



5/21: Fast & Furious



Fast & Furious 5/28: Fast Five



Fast Five 6/4: Fast & Furious 6



Fast & Furious 6 6/11: Furious 7



Furious 7 6/18: The Fate & The Furious