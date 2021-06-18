Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Free Fast & The Furious Movie Screenings
Free
2h ago
Expires : 06/18/21
Fast Friday Screening is offering movie tickets for free to Fast & The Furious Movie Screenings. See each movie in the saga every Friday until the premiere of the newest film F9 on 6/25.

Find your nearest participating theater here.

Note: valid at participating locations only while supplies last.

Movie Screenings Schedule:
  • 4/30: The Fast & The Furious
  • 5/7: 2 Fast 2 Furious
  • 5/14: The Fast & The Furious: Tokyodrift
  • 5/21: Fast & Furious
  • 5/28: Fast Five
  • 6/4: Fast & Furious 6
  • 6/11: Furious 7
  • 6/18: The Fate & The Furious

freebies movies entertainment Free movie movie theater Movie Tickets fast & furious
💬 9  Comments

Light Deals
Light Deals (L2)
44m ago
Rare & Occasional Offers
DealsorNoDeals
DealsorNoDeals (L5)
40m ago
No. You posted your deal too early. This deal was posted 1 day before it went live, which is following the rules.
Light Deals
Light Deals (L2)
11m ago
The rules have exceptions, this is something rare not common to be treated as a recurring offer. This offer is unique, in no other year have Fast and Furious Saga movies been given free?

https://www.dealsplus.com/answer/new_guideline_for_new_updated_deals_money_makers/29998
DealsorNoDeals
DealsorNoDeals (L5)
just now
That rule mainly applies to Black Friday and holiday deals. About 90% of deals do not qualify for that rule. Your best bet is to submit and update deals 1 day before they go live. If you're unsure about a deal, feel free to contact an admin.
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
1h ago
💕 💕
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
1h ago
👍
prince16pream
prince16pream (L3)
1 day ago
Posted on 4/29 PST as per new rules for (04/30) Offer
Light Deals
Light Deals (L2)
43m ago
no apply this is a Rare & Occasional Offers
