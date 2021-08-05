Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
JCPenney

Free 'Super Gifts for Mom' Craft Event
2h ago
Expires : Today
Today only, from 11am to noon, JCPenney is hosting a 'Super Gifts for Mom' Craft Event for free in-store! Simply head to your nearest store to grab your craft kit and go.

Plus, parents will receive an extra 10% off storewide coupon to shop on the same day!

Find your nearest store here.

Upcoming Events:
  • Build a Special Surprise for Father's Day Event: Saturday, June 12th

Kids gifts JCPenney Crafts kids crafts Craft Activity Kit Mother's Day Mother's Day Gifts
Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
Light Deals
Light Deals (L2)
6h ago
updated, event live

note: this deal was posted 1 day before
