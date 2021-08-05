JCPenney
Event
2h ago
Expires : Today
7 Likes 1 Comments
5See Deal
About this Deal
|
Today only, from 11am to noon, JCPenney is hosting a 'Super Gifts for Mom' Craft Event for free in-store! Simply head to your nearest store to grab your craft kit and go.
Plus, parents will receive an extra 10% off storewide coupon to shop on the same day!
Find your nearest store here.
Upcoming Events:
🏷 Deal TagsKids gifts JCPenney Crafts kids crafts Craft Activity Kit Mother's Day Mother's Day Gifts
What's the matter?