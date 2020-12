For a limited time, Amazon is offering their Kids+ 1-Year Family Plan (formerly FreeTime Unlimited) for only $19.99!



Offer Details:

Unlimited access to thousands of kid-friendly books, movies, TV shows, educational apps, games and premium kid’s skills



Parents also receive access to easy-to-use parental controls



Parents can personalize screen time limits, set educational goals, filter age-appropriate content, and also manage web browsing and content usage based on their preferences