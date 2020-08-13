AMC, The world's largest movie theater chain will reopen more than 100 US theaters on August 20, the company said on Thursday. In order to commemorate its centennial, AMC is offering "movies in 2020 at 1920 prices" on opening day. That's 15 cents a ticket.



AMC added that it expects to open two-thirds of its more than 600 US theater locations by the time Christopher Nolan's thriller "Tenet" hits theaters on September 3.



After opening day, tickets will still be available for cheaper than usual. Tickets for films like "Inception," "Black Panther," "Back to the Future" and "The Empire Strikes Back" will cost $5. AMC is bringing back old films since the North American box office has been essentially at a standstill with so many new movies have been delayed this year because of the outbreak of coronavirus.



Read the full article here.