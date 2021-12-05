Right now, REI is offering this Bkin Personal Safety Light (3 Colors) only for $9.73. Shipping is free on orders over $50 or opt for free store pickup!





Highly effective bright light offers 120° visibility during both day and night

2 lighting modes (steady and flashing) and 2 power modes (full and half) provide versatility for a variety of activities

Pulsing light runs at 100% power for up to 10 hrs. on a single charge, or at 50% power for up to 20 hrs. on a single charge

Built-in USB connector makes recharging simple; rotate the dial to access the USB; charges in just under an hour

Wearable stainless-steel spring clip makes it easy to put on a shirt, helmet or any other flat attachment; also mounts on any round bar up to 1.5 in. in diameter