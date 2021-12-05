Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
REI

Bkin Personal Safety Light (3 Colors)
$9.73 $14.99
8h ago
About this Deal

Right now, REI is offering this Bkin Personal Safety Light (3 Colors) only for $9.73. Shipping is free on orders over $50 or opt for free store pickup!


  • Highly effective bright light offers 120° visibility during both day and night
  • 2 lighting modes (steady and flashing) and 2 power modes (full and half) provide versatility for a variety of activities
  • Pulsing light runs at 100% power for up to 10 hrs. on a single charge, or at 50% power for up to 20 hrs. on a single charge
  • Built-in USB connector makes recharging simple; rotate the dial to access the USB; charges in just under an hour
  • Wearable stainless-steel spring clip makes it easy to put on a shirt, helmet or any other flat attachment; also mounts on any round bar up to 1.5 in. in diameter

    travel Light bicycles Offers Segurity
    Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
    BurnsE
    BurnsE (L4)
    27m ago
