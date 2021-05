Hurry up! While supplies last, Ace Hardware is offering this Black and Decker GoPak Battery & USB Charger only for $7.99 with free store pickup. Otherwise, shipping fee will be applied depending on your location.



Details:

2.4A USB output provides fast-rate charging to phones, tablets and other USB devices

4 LED lights provide battery state of charge

Compact lightweight design for on-the-go portability

2.4A microUSB charge input allowing for full battery charge in 2.5hr