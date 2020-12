Walmart is offering Blazing Needles Standard Cushion (Chocolate) for only $48.85. Shipping is free on this order.



Product Details :

Free swatches are available! Call 888-880-4884 to order.



Dimensions: 48L x 24W inches



Fits perfectly in a Papasan Swivel Rocker chair



Soft, supportive poly fill



Measures 5 inches thick



Thickly tufted for supreme comfort