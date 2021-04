Amazon is offering this Britannica All New Kids' Encyclopedia (Hardcover) for only $19.98 with free shipping on orders $25+ or with Prime.



Also available for the same price at Walmart with free shipping on orders of $35 or more.



Details:

#1 Amazon Best Seller



424-page compendium of knowledge



Must-have addition to every family bookshelf



Received 4+ stars from over 770 reviews

Compare to $30.00 at Barnes & Noble.