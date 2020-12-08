Pay Your Age Day Cancelled -- New Sale Starts Today!
Sale
+ Free* Shipping
About this Deal
|This year, Build-A-Bear is unfortunately canceling their popular Pay Your Age Day due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, they will instead host a No Line On-Line Bear Building Sale (starting at 10am PST) with furry friends starting at only $4! Shipping is free on order over $35.
Note: Logging into your account is not required to shop the sale, but to gain entry to the virtual waiting room, you must sign in or create a Bonus Club account [free to join].
Related to this item:Kids toys pretend play kids toys Plush kids play plush toys Build a Bear
What's the matter?