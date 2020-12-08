Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus

Pay Your Age Day Cancelled -- New Sale Starts Today!

Sale
+ Free* Shipping
Build A Bear Coupons See Deal

About this Deal

This year, Build-A-Bear is unfortunately canceling their popular Pay Your Age Day due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, they will instead host a No Line On-Line Bear Building Sale (starting at 10am PST) with furry friends starting at only $4! Shipping is free on order over $35.

Note: Logging into your account is not required to shop the sale, but to gain entry to the virtual waiting room, you must sign in or create a Bonus Club account [free to join].

Related to this item:

Kids toys pretend play kids toys Plush kids play plush toys Build a Bear
Flag this deal
Edit deal
What's the matter?

Comments

Related Deals
Amazon
Today Only! Up to 35% Off LOL Surprise, Pixie Belles & More
Amazon
Sale
Walmart
Schwinn Roadster Retro-Style Tricycle (Ships Free)
Walmart
$59.00 $99.00 Free Shipping
Up to 2.5% Cashback
Crate & Barrel
Djeco Valiant The Dragon 54-Piece Puzzle + Reviews | Crate and Barrel
Crate & Barrel
$9.97 $12.99
Walmart
Realtree RideOn By Dynacraft with Working Light Bar
Walmart
$29.92
Up to 2.5% Cashback
Amazon
LEGO Architecture Statue of Liberty (1685-Pieces) + F/S
Amazon
$99.55 $119.99 Free Shipping
Kohl's
Step2 Rain Showers Splash Pond Water Table
Kohl's
$69.99 $79.99
Up to 1.8% Cashback
Amazon
Funko Pop Keychain: Overwatch - Pharah Collectible Figure, Multicolor
Amazon
$3.05
Amazon
Funko Pop! Keychain Disney: Frozen 2 - Anna
Amazon
$3.30
Newegg
Intex Jump O Lene Castle Inflatable Bouncer (F/S)
Newegg
$69.19 Free Shipping
Cashback Available
Best Choice Products
20-Piece Take-A-Part Motorcycle Set (Ships Free)
Best Choice Products
$18.99 $37.99 Free Shipping
Amazon
Remote Control Car, Electric Race RC Stunt Car(Orange), Double Sided 360°Flips Rotating Vehicles with LED Headlights, High Speed Off Road Truck Kids Toys for 5 6 7 8-12 Year Old Boys Teens Adults
Amazon
$27.99
Amazon
LOYO Medical Kit for Kids - 35 Pieces Doctor Pretend Play Equipment, Dentist Kit for Kids, Doctor Play Set with Case
Amazon
$19.79
Amazon
LOYO Medical Kit for Kids - 35 Pieces Doctor Pretend Play Equipment, Dentist Kit for Kids, Doctor Play Set with Case
Amazon
$19.79
Amazon
Save 50% On Select Product(s) with Promo Code 50REJF7N On Amazon.com
Amazon
17.99
Walmart
LEGO Star Wars Tantive IV 75244 Toy Star Ship Kit 1768 PCs
Walmart
$199.99 Free Shipping
Up to 2.5% Cashback
shopDisney
Mickey Mouse Clubhouse Figure Play Set | ShopDisney
shopDisney
$9.00 $14.99
Up to 0.5% Cashback
Best Buy
BTS 11" Idol Doll Styles May Vary GKC86
Best Buy
$9.49 $19.99
Cashback Available
Amazon
Baby Einstein Discovery Train Wooden Train Toddler Toy, Ages 18 Months and Up
Amazon
$14.99
Amazon
Wooden Educational Toys for 1 2 3 4 Year Old Boys Girls Toddler Toys
Amazon
$15.29 $35.99
Amazon
Hot Wheels Id Huayra Roadster {Factory Fresh}
Amazon
$3.87
Sams Club
Nintendo Switch with Wireless Controller, Case and Car Charger
Sams Club
$349.98
Up to 6.0% Cashback