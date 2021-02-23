Amazon is offering this Whiplash (Digital HD Film) for only $1. This film received 4.7+ stars from over 9,600 users and also got 8.5 score from IMDB!



Description:

A skilled young drummer is promoted to his school's top-tier jazz band, where he clashes with an obsessive music teacher and his intense methods. Triple Oscar winner, including Best Supporting Actor J.K. Simmons.