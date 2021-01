Costco is offering this 50-Count FLTR Kids General Use Face Masks for only $9.99 with free shipping!



Details:

Right Sized for Kids - 20% Smaller than Adult Masks



Five Vibrant, Fun Colors from which to Choose



Includes 20 Ear-loop Clips to Adjust for a Tight fit



Provides ≥95% Filtration Level with a Particle Size of 0.3 Microns



Intended for use as a General Use Mask only