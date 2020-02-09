$5 Welcome-Back Movie Tickets
$5.00
About this Deal
|Cinemark is celebrating the return of their larger-than-life movie experience by offering welcome-back ticket prices on iconic films for just $5.00 for adults and $3.00 for children and seniors.
Plus, enjoy the following concession stand deals:
Find your nearest open theater here.
See what's playing here.
