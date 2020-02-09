Cinemark is celebrating the return of their larger-than-life movie experience by offering welcome-back ticket prices on iconic films for just $5.00 for adults and $3.00 for children and seniors.



Plus, enjoy the following concession stand deals:

$5 Large Popcorn



$3.50 Large Fountain Drink or ICEE



$2.50 Candy

