$5 Welcome-Back Movie Tickets

$5.00
Cinemark is celebrating the return of their larger-than-life movie experience by offering welcome-back ticket prices on iconic films for just $5.00 for adults and $3.00 for children and seniors.

Plus, enjoy the following concession stand deals:
  • $5 Large Popcorn
  • $3.50 Large Fountain Drink or ICEE
  • $2.50 Candy

Find your nearest open theater here.

See what's playing here.

movies entertainment movie theater Films Things to Do Movie Tickets Theater Cinemark
