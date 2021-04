Now through 4/20, Discovery+ is offering an Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite for free when you subscribe to one of their plans below!



Eligible Plans:

Discovery+ for $4.98 per month via code FIRETV2



per month via code Discovery+ (Ad-Free) for $6.98 per month via code FIRETV1

Hurry, this offer is valid for the first 50,000 subscribers only!