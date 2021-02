Now through 2/28, PayPal is offering a $5 Cash Reward for free to the first 224,000 users that download the mobile app!



Note: must log into your PayPal account to get this offer.



How to Get This Deal:

Click here

Log into your PayPal account

Either click 'Get the App' or scan the QR code

Download the app

Log in to the app

Receive your $5 reward within one week!