Now through 2/14 from 5pm to midnight ET, Sling TV is offering Live TV Streaming for free to new customers! No credit card required. Simply enter your email address, password, and zip code to start streaming.



Includes:

100+ channels of live sports, shows, movies, and more



85,000+ On Demand movies and shows



50 hours of DVR storage



Watch on multiple screens simultaneously

More Notable Offers:

First Month of Sling TV for $10.00 (reg. $35.00)