To teach kids about pollution emitted from diesel and how to reduce it, EPA is offering 'The Magic School Bus Gets Cleaned Up' Book for free!



Note: limit one copy per person, school or library. Non-profit organizations and state and local governments working on diesel and clean air education may request more. Approval is on a case-by-case basis.



How To Order:

Phone: 800-490-9198 ·



800-490-9198 · Email: nscep@nscep.awsapps.com ·



nscep@nscep.awsapps.com · Fax: 301-604-3408