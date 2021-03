Michaels is offering online kids classes for free! While the classes are free you will need to provide your own crafting materials. Each class starts at 4pm CT and is designer for children aged 3 years or older.



Upcoming Online Kids Classes:

Tuesday 3/9 - Spring MAKE Camp: 3-D Bunny Treat Holder Class



- Spring MAKE Camp: 3-D Bunny Treat Holder Class Wednesday 3/10 - Spring MAKE Camp: Clothespin Birds



Thursday 3/11 - Spring MAKE Camp: Rolled Paper Flower Act



Sunday 3/14 - Kids Club Online: Kids Made Modern "Pi Day Compass Art"



Tuesday 3/16 - Spring MAKE Camp: Pinch of Luck Slime w/ Elmer's



