Crayola is celebrating National Crayon Day by giving away 1,000,000 crayons for free -- 6,250 customized boxes of crayons (32-count) -- at each of their five locations across the country.



Simply register for your free box of crayons here.



You will be able to pick out 32 crayons from over 70 different colors on Crayola's "Pick Your Pack" wall in-store.



Available Locations:

Easton, Pa.



Orlando, Fla.



Bloomington, Minn. (Mall of America)



Plano, Texas



Chandler, Ariz.

Note: time slots being March 31, and end depending on the location.