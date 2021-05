Wikki Stix is offering a 5-week Online Kids Summer Camp for free! Great for ages 4 to 12.



Activities Include:

Week #1: Wikki Wacky Animal Fun



Week #2: FUN Wikki activities to take outside



Week #3: Wikki USA Travel Fun



Week #4: A Wikki Stix Household Scavenger Hunt



Week #5: Classic Wikki Fun