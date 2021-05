Target is having this Hoover ONEPWR Handheld Sprayer on sale for $49.99, originally $129.99. Shipping is free.



Highlights

Clean your home by easily spraying your preferred solution on surfaces like kitchen counters, toilets, showers, tubs, stationary bikes, treadmills, yoga mats, and more with the refillable 16oz. tank



Up to 145 tanks on full charge



Reduce your plastic waste from single-use cleaning bottles with this handheld sprayer that allows you to refill the 16 oz. tank with your preferred cleaning solution



Includes 16 Oz. Bottle of Hoover All Purpose Cleaner