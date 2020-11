Hulu is offering one of their best Black Friday Deals by offering new and eligible returning subscribers a one year subscription for just $1.99 per month (reg. $5.99/month)! That's 65% off the regular price.



Note: you may cancel at anytime.



Offer Details:

This offer includes Hulu (ad-supported) plan with unlimited access to the Hulu streaming library



Watch full seasons of exclusive series, current Fall TV, hit movies, Hulu Originals, kids shows, and more. You can watch as much and as often as you like



You can cancel your subscription at any time. No hidden fees, ever



Watch on 2 different screens at the same time