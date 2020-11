shopDisney is offering Marvel Spider-Man Zip-Up Stationery Kit Black-Red for only $10.00, regularly $16.99. Shipping is free on orders over $75 with SHIPMAGIC at checkout.



Kit Includes :

Padded zip-around case



Lenticular cover moves from classic Spider-Man mask to half Venom, half Spidey mask



Drawing pad



10 markers



10 color pencils



Glue stick



Eraser



Pencil sharpener



Two sharpened pencils



Retractable black ink pen



6'' ruler with a traceable alphabet



Scissors



Zip closure



Detachable PVC Spidey mask zip pull with lobster claw clasp