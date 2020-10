From now through 8/1 from 3pm-4pm CST, Michaels is offering 3 weeks of Creativity Camp for kids ages 3 & up via Zoom!



Featured Themes:

Sundays: How Awesome is Art



How Awesome is Art Mondays: Friendship, Fashion and Fun



Friendship, Fashion and Fun Tuesdays: Yay for Yarn



Yay for Yarn Wednesdays: Craft Some Cool Creatures



Craft Some Cool Creatures Thursdays: Adventures in Paper Crafting



Adventures in Paper Crafting Fridays: Science is Super



Science is Super Saturdays: The Magic of Me!