Amazon is now offering Prime Video Watch Party for free to Prime members! Up to 100 friends can join in to watch movies and TV shows in real time. See below for more details.



How It Works:

Click on the Watch Party icon on your screen for movies



Choose the name you’d like to use while chatting. Create your Watch Party



Share your Watch Party link with up to 100 people



Friends can join by clicking on their link.



Once everyone is ready, start your Watch Party



The host can play, pause, skip, and seek for the group



See list of movie and TV Show options here