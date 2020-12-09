Host Your Own Private Watch Party!
Offer
About this Deal
|Miss the theater? Cinemark is now offering you the chance to host your own Private Watch Party starting from only $99! You and up to 20 guests can watch all-time classics or brand-new releases.
Plus, you and your guests will receive greatly reduced prices at the concession stand, such as $5 large popcorn, $3.50 large drinks, and $2.50 candy.
Find your nearest participating theater here.
Book your Private Watch Party here.
Note: valid at participating theaters only.
