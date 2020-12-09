Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Host Your Own Private Watch Party!

Offer
Cinemark Coupons See Deal

About this Deal

Miss the theater? Cinemark is now offering you the chance to host your own Private Watch Party starting from only $99! You and up to 20 guests can watch all-time classics or brand-new releases.

Plus, you and your guests will receive greatly reduced prices at the concession stand, such as $5 large popcorn, $3.50 large drinks, and $2.50 candy.

Find your nearest participating theater here.

Book your Private Watch Party here.

Note: valid at participating theaters only.

