Now through 9/8, Regal is offering their 2021 Summer Movie Express featuring family movies every Tuesday and Wednesday for just $1 all summer long!



$1 Family Movies Schedule:

May 25-26, 2021

Teen Titans Go! To the Movies

Wonder Park



June 1-2, 2021

Smurfs: The Lost Village

A Dog's Way Home



June 8-9, 2021

Smallfoot

Playing with Fire



June 15-16, 2021

LEGO Movie

Storks



June 22-23, 2021

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs

The Emoji Movie



