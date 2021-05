Macy's is offering this Revolution Cooking 2-Slice High Speed Smart Toaster for just $251.99 when we use code MOM and the discount applied at checkout. Shipping is free.



Features:

Approx. dimensions: 11.65"L x 6.13"W x 8.4"H



Exclusive diamond-shaped heating system heats up and toasts in a fraction of the time of conventional toasters.



Three toasting modes and 7 browning levels to locks in the flavor deliciously.



Intuitive touchscreen customizes toast settings and preferences.



5 food settings for toasting breads, bagels, English muffins, waffles and toaster pastries.



Auto lower & lift