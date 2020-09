Office Depot is offering 20-Pack Scholastic Jumbo Sidewalk Chalk for only 74¢ with free shipping on orders over $50 or with free in-store pickup.



Details:

Chalk easily washes off surfaces



Jumbo size is comfortable to hold for little hands



Ideal for drawing on sidewalks and driveways



Nontoxic chalk is safe for use around kids



Resealable plastic tub helps keep the pieces safe during storage and transport



Comes with 20 pieces of chalk in 6 assorted colors



Received 4.8 stars from over 25 reviews