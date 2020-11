Walmart is offering this Serta Canon Convertible Futon w/ USB & Power (4 Colors) for only $159.00 with free shipping!



Details:

Multi-positional and functional convertible sofa bed



Three different positions to choose from



Transforming is a breeze with click-clack technology



Packed with Serta memory foam cushioning and pocket coils



Futon: 66.1"l x 33.1"w x 29.5"h; 64.9 lbs.



Bed: 66.1"l x 37.6"w x 15.7"h



Carton: 67.3"l x 38.6"w x 8.3"h; 71.5 lbs



Weight limit 392 lbs.