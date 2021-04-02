Victorias Secret
Sale
5h ago
Expires : Today
13 Likes 0 Comments
13See Deal
About this Deal
|
Today only, Victoria's Secret is offering a Cardmember Crush Day Event where you can score up to $50 off with minimum purchase via code VCSAVENOW at checkout. Plus, cardholders can use code VCSHIP25 for free shipping on $25.
Not an cardholder? Join here and score $15 off upon approval!
Plus, earn a $20 Spring Reward Card for free with any $20 purchase (redeemable from 2/24 to 3/9).
Cardmember Crush Day Event Details:
Shop By Category:
What's the matter?