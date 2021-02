Here is our list of every new arrival coming to Netflix in March 2021. We also list everything leaving, as well.



Don't miss out on Netflix news from DealsPlus - subscribe to our Netflix email alerts now.



Notable Netflix March 2021 Arrivals:

Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011) - arrives on March 1



I Am Legend (2007) - arrives on March 1



Pacific Rim: The Black - arrives on March 4



Yes Day - arrives on March 12



Waffles + Mochi - arrives on March 16



See More