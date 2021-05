Right now, Walmart is offering this Zimtown Outdoor 32" Metal Fire Pit only for $88.99 with free delivery!



Details:

Package includes 1 x Metal Fire Pit, 1 x Mesh Screen Lid, 1 x Poker, 1 x Instruction

This pit is great for providing light and warmth to your poolside, yard, or patio

Safety mesh screen lid

Ideal for cool evenings, providing cozy warmth, lithe light which makes a beautiful, captivating, comfortable atmosphere. Sturdy design with special pattern ideal for warmth, bbq and cooling drinks and food in patio/garden/yard