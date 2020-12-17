How To Use an ASOS Promo Code

Select product and quantity that you would like and "Add to Cart."



Locate "Cart" in the top right corner, and click "View Cart."





Review your order and click "Pay Securely Now."





In the Order Summary screen, locate and click the words "Promo Code."





Once the text box opens, enter your code and click "Update."





Your discount will be reflected in the order total.



What Are The Best ASOS Promo Code and Sale?

What Are The Best ASOS Sales?

ASOS is an online fashion retailer featuring hot trends for young adults. Save money with today's 20-25% off ASOS promo code, discount codes and coupons for December 2020! Shop over 65,000 quality brands and styles for men and women, including dresses, jeans, shoes, accessories and more plus free shipping and free returns. ASOS always has outlet sales available, check back on DealsPlus for exclusive sale events and select the best coupon available to maximize your savings!Shoppers looking to update their wardrobe on a budget can simply browse through ASOS Outlet for sales up to 70% off for both men and women. Outlet sales are always available and updated with new offers everyday. ASOS also change their outlet sale theme and selections to match the top fashion trends for festivals, summer, winter, sweather weather and much more. Most of their coupon code discounts are also valid on their outlet items (unless otherwise stated in fine print) so on top of 70% savings for select items, shoppers can also cut up to an additional 10-20% off their individual item or total purchase (coupon offer will rotate). On rare occassions, ASOS also rolls out a special promo code for shoppers from $15-$50 off with a purchase minimum (which usually coincides with a hot sale offer).A lesser known deal is ASOS's partnership with UNiDAYS for an extra 10% off all purchases for all college students. Simply sign up free on the ASOS UNiDAYS page and follow the on-screen instructions for an extra 10% off every ASOS purchase!ASOS offers free shipping on all orders $40 and over however, shoppers have the option for express free shipping with promo codeon orders of $140 and over (2-day delivery).We recommend shoppers checkout their outlet page for many fashion items already discounted up to as high as 70% off. ASOS often update specific event sales for holidays, sales for seasonal changes or for popular events such as Coachella. They even have a special event collection for the wedding season! Shoppers may not spot their coupon code offers that easy however, so check back on this DealsPlus page or sign up for alerts so we can help keep you up to date with all ASOS deals. Always on the go? Download the DealsPlus mobile app for iPhone or Android.Some alternate ways to save is to join the ASOS premier VIP membership program where members get access to special sales, unlimited express shipping and early access to any major sale events. Membership costs $29 per year.Looking for something a little more unique? Check out ASOS Marketplace where shoppers from all over the globe buys, sell and trade their lucky finds.