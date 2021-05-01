Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
About AT&T

AT&T is a multinational telecommunications corporation and is one of the leading worldwide providers of IP-based communications services to businesses. ATT has a wide range of services including cell phones, internet and cable plans. Shoppers can see the full range of cell phones and devices offered at att.com.

What Are Some Top Offers and Coupons at ATT?

Depending on what kind of services or products ATT shoppers are interested in, ATT display their most current limited time offer on their homepage which ranges from new cellphone product offer to new service package or bundle offers. Below are a list of some services ATT offers:
  • Home Phone or Cell Phone Plans
  • Wide selection of iPhones and Android Phones
  • DSL High Speed Internet / WiFi or Dial Up Internet (popularly known as U-Verse)
  • U-Verse Bundles (includes TV plan, phone plan and internet plan options)
  • See more at ATT


ATT has multiple bundle deals offers that can save shoppers time and money. For a flat monthly rate, shoppers can get their pick of TV, internet and customize their plan according to what best fits their need. Check out some of the best online offers from ATT now! Some examples of popular offers include:
  • $49 per month bundle offer includes basic TV with HBO, internet with 1-year of free Amazon Prime
  • U-Verse High Speed Internet for just $29.95 per month with a $50 bonus reward card


ATT is known for offering reward cards incentive to shoppers on select plans so be sure to take a peek at their online Special Offers page to see what bonus offers are available before signing up for your plan. Here's a small breakdown of popular offers for each plan that shoppers can take advantage of:

Phone Plans
  • ATT usually offers a discount for those ready to make a switch from their current phone service and shoppers can save up to $300 if you bring in your own phone or ask about a trade-in.
  • Family Plans: ask about offers exclusively for family plans with unlimited text messaging, data and more
  • Ask about phones available with $0 down at sign up in-store or browse online, don't forget about tablet offers


TV Plans
  • Get U-Verse TV Plans starting at only $49 per month with HBO and a free year of Amazon Prime
  • See all additional U-Verse bundle plans from $59
  • Shop the plans and order it online and ATT will waive the activation fee
  • Earn up to a $150 bonus reward card with combined double or triple play sign-up


Internet Plans
  • Exclusively for online shoppers, high speed internet starts from just $14.95 per month with a bonus reward card
  • Take a look at the special offers section for deals on mobile hotspot and wireless deals with up to $350 reward card (availability depends on location)
  • Again, online plans orders gets their activation fee waived!


ATT has hidden offers that are often hard to discover online or in-store, check back on DealsPlus for offers that can cut up to $350 off your bill whether they're reward cards promotion, bill credit or trade ins.