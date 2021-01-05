Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add Chrome Extension

Auntie Annes Coupon Codes

Banner to earn Bitcoin with DealsPlus Cashback
15% OFF
Code

15% Off Entire Purchase

Get Coupon Code
3 used today - 1 comment
10% OFF
Code

10% Off Entire Purchase

Get Coupon Code
2 used today
15% OFF
Code

15% Off Regular-priced & Sale Items

Get Coupon Code
2 used today
50% OFF
Code

50% Off Second DIY At-Home Pretzel Kit

Get Coupon Code
2 used today
$1 OFF
Code

$1 Off Entire Purchase (App)

Get Coupon Code
2 used today
FREE GIFT
Code

Buy 1, Get 1 Free Pretzel With Any Pretzel Product Through App

Get Coupon Code
2 used today
Code

BOGO Pretzels

Register For Rewards AccountMore
Get Coupon Code
2 used today
$25 OFF
Code

$25 Off Catering Orders $100+

Get Coupon Code
2 used today
FREE SHIPPING
Code

Free Shipping for Any Pretzel Bucket

Get Coupon Code
2 used today
FREE GIFT
Sale

Free Pretzel Reward with $1 first purchase

Get Deal
Sale

Download Mobile App & Offers

Get Deal
FREEBIE
Sale

(4/26) Free Pretzel On National Pretzel Day

Auntie Anne’s is celebrating National Pretzel Day on April 26th with some sweet deals. Customers who sign up through the Pretzel Perks app can get a free original or cinnamon sugar pretzel, no purchase necessary. This offer is good until May 1st, 2021.More
Get Deal
1 used today - Expires 5/1/21

Related Stores

129,846 subscribers
77,379 subscribers
5,041 subscribers
55,971 subscribers

Popular Stores

481,280 subscribers
423,610 subscribers
257,629 subscribers
422,328 subscribers
Auntie Annes FAQ
About Auntie Annes
Auntie Annes pretzels are available at more than 1,130 locations and come in a variety of flavors. Our soft pretzels make great food gifts so sign up to learn about our special offers. They're also great as a fundraising idea for non-profits and for schools. Business franchise opportunities are available including franchises for sale.