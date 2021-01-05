Auntie Anne’s is celebrating National Pretzel Day on April 26th with some sweet deals. Customers who sign up through the Pretzel Perks app can get a free original or cinnamon sugar pretzel, no purchase necessary. This offer is good until May 1st, 2021.More
Auntie Annes pretzels are available at more than 1,130 locations and come in a variety of flavors. Our soft pretzels make great food gifts so sign up to learn about our special offers. They're also great as a fundraising idea for non-profits and for schools. Business franchise opportunities are available including franchises for sale.