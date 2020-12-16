AutoZone is the leading automotive retailer and distributor that carries a huge selection of car parts, fluids, accessories and more to meet all of your auto repair needs. Save on your purchase and even access their DIY videos to make sure you can get the job done. Shop current sales and use the latest autozone.com coupon code or printable coupons to save on your entire purchase.
What are the Best Savings at AutoZone?
AutoZone updates their homepage regularly with their newest deals and current offers. To get further savings, visit Autozone online and explore these pages:
- Hot Deals: their Hot Deals page feature current coupons, deals and savings and features a Spotlight section on select products deals.
- In-Store Rebates: in-stores shoppers can maximize savings by browsing AutoZone's in-store rebat page for current rebate offers
- Weekly Ad/Circular: don't forget to check out your local AutoZone circular for local deals and offers!
- AutoZone Rewards: for frequent shoppers, sign up for AutoZone Rewards, you can earn a $20 reward card when you make 5 purchases of $20+.
- Email Sign-Up (scroll to bottom of page): to get alerts on their special offers and savings, simply sign up for their email list or their Facebook & Twitter.
What About Shipping Fees?
AutoZone partnered with ShopRunner so ShopRunner members gets free shipping on all online purchases. Also, ShopRunner membership is absolutely free for American Express Cardholders, simply login to your Amex account, explore the benefits and sign up for your free ShopRunner membership. Most orders placed on AutoZone are eligible for same-day store pickup.
AutoZone Tip's, DIY Guide & More:
AutoZone is known for their Pledge & Value dedicated to help customers and it definitely shows on their webpage. For shoppers, there are tips and guides on all things automotive that's worth a peek or two:
- Loan-A-Tool: a useful program for shoppers to loan tools that are often too expensive to purchase and rarely put to use. Through Loan-A-Tool, shoppers can easily rent out exhaust tools, pullers, fuel pump removal, diagnostic tools and much more.
- Repair Help Center: for more help on automotive repairing, AutoZone has a page with useful tools like troubleshooting, repair guides and video library to help shoppers figure out (and learn!) how to do their own repairs.
- AutoZone Community & Forum: others like yourself are eager to learn to DIY and AutoZone established a community page and forum for troubled shoppers to gather and share their experience. This is a great starting page to learn about repairs, diagnostics, maintenance and restoration.