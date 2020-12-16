



One of the best ways to find savings is by signing up to the DealsPlus emails. You will be alerted of all the best coupons as they become available. Check out Autozone's official coupons & specials where you can find current offers. Here, you can frequently find coupons for 20% off $100 or $10 off your $50 purchase. Sometimes, you will be able to find in-store offers as well.If there are no offers currently available, you can always save $7 off your $30 purchase when you text "DEAL" to 67135. Or, use the in-store version of the coupon. Plus, you can always receive free shipping on eligible orders of $35 or more.Another great way to save is to sign up for Autozone rewards for free. When you sign up, you will earn a $20 reward when you make 5 purchases or more. All you have to do is create an AutoZone Rewards account, make 5 purchases of $20 or more, and earn a $20 reward when you reach 5 credits. Connect your account to MyZone to track your AutoZone Rewards dollars, credits, and purchase history.If you're shopping in-store, you can check out AutoZone's monthly circular . You can find deals on dozens of items every month through this in-store ad. Common offers include buy one, get one free on select items; discounts when you buy multiple items; and much more.Shop AutoZone's hot deals section for official online savings. Offers change frequently, so be sure to check back if you do not see anything you're looking for.You can also try findingat AutoZone. Claim up to a $10 rebate on select items.One of the best ways to find savings is by signing up to the DealsPlus emails. You will be alerted of all the best coupons as they become available. More