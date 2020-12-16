Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Coupon of the Day
$10 OFF
Code

Extra $10 Off $50+

AutoZone is offering an extra $10 off your $50 purchase when you enter this coupon code at checkout!
Get Coupon Code
Expires 1/17/21
15% OFF
Code
Coupon verified!

Extra 15% Off $100+

Get Coupon Code
Expires 12/16/20
$15 OFF
Code
Coupon verified!

$15 Off $50+ (Text Offer)

Text the number to get a coupon for $15 off your $50 purchase.
Get Coupon Code
1 used today
$15 OFF
Sale
Coupon verified!

$15 Off $50 Coupon | Email Sign Up

Sign up for AutoZone emails and get a $15 off $50 coupon sent to your inbox.
Get Deal
1 used today - 4 comments
25% OFF
Sale
Coupon verified!

Up to 25% Off Select Parts & Accessories

Get Deal
1 used today
20% OFF
Sale
Coupon verified!

Official Autozone Coupons & Specials

Check out Autozone's official coupons & specials where you can find current offers. Here, you can frequently find coupons for 20% off $100 or $10 off your $50 purchase. Sometimes, you will be able to find in-store offers as well.

If there are no offers currently available, you can always save $7 off your $30 purchase when you text "DEAL" to 67135. Or, use the in-store version of the coupon. Plus, you can always receive free shipping on eligible orders of $35 or more.

Another great way to save is to sign up for Autozone rewards for free. When you sign up, you will earn a $20 reward when you make 5 purchases or more. All you have to do is create an AutoZone Rewards account, make 5 purchases of $20 or more, and earn a $20 reward when you reach 5 credits. Connect your account to MyZone to track your AutoZone Rewards dollars, credits, and purchase history.

If you're shopping in-store, you can check out AutoZone's monthly circular. You can find deals on dozens of items every month through this in-store ad. Common offers include buy one, get one free on select items; discounts when you buy multiple items; and much more.

Shop AutoZone's hot deals section for official online savings. Offers change frequently, so be sure to check back if you do not see anything you're looking for.

You can also try finding in-store rebates at AutoZone. Claim up to a $10 rebate on select items.

One of the best ways to find savings is by signing up to the DealsPlus emails. You will be alerted of all the best coupons as they become available.
Get Deal
8 comments
$7 OFF
Code
Coupon verified!

$7 Off $30 (Text Offer)

Get $7 off your order of $30 or more when you sign up for Autozone's text offers. Just text the code to 67135 to get your savings and sign up for exclusive offers.
Get Coupon Code
9 comments
In-Store
Coupon verified!

AutoZone Monthly Ad

Check out AutoZone's monthly ad where you can find dozens of items on sale. You can commonly find free gift cards with select purchases, $7 off your $30 purchase, and more!

If you're shopping online, you can check out AutoZone's hot deals section. Plus, you can always get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.
View Offer
In-Store
Coupon verified!

Free Battery Testing

Take your car to your local AutoZone and get free battery testing before you replace it!
View Offer
1 comment
FREE GIFT
Sale
Coupon verified!

Free Next Day Delivery On Select Parts of $35+

Get Deal
Sale

Autozone's 2020 Holiday Gift Guide

Get Deal

About AutoZone

AutoZone is the leading automotive retailer and distributor that carries a huge selection of car parts, fluids, accessories and more to meet all of your auto repair needs. Save on your purchase and even access their DIY videos to make sure you can get the job done. Shop current sales and use the latest autozone.com coupon code or printable coupons to save on your entire purchase.

What are the Best Savings at AutoZone?

AutoZone updates their homepage regularly with their newest deals and current offers. To get further savings, visit Autozone online and explore these pages:
  • Hot Deals: their Hot Deals page feature current coupons, deals and savings and features a Spotlight section on select products deals.
  • In-Store Rebates: in-stores shoppers can maximize savings by browsing AutoZone's in-store rebat page for current rebate offers
  • Weekly Ad/Circular: don't forget to check out your local AutoZone circular for local deals and offers!
  • AutoZone Rewards: for frequent shoppers, sign up for AutoZone Rewards, you can earn a $20 reward card when you make 5 purchases of $20+.
  • Email Sign-Up (scroll to bottom of page): to get alerts on their special offers and savings, simply sign up for their email list or their Facebook & Twitter.


What About Shipping Fees?

AutoZone partnered with ShopRunner so ShopRunner members gets free shipping on all online purchases. Also, ShopRunner membership is absolutely free for American Express Cardholders, simply login to your Amex account, explore the benefits and sign up for your free ShopRunner membership. Most orders placed on AutoZone are eligible for same-day store pickup.

AutoZone Tip's, DIY Guide & More:

AutoZone is known for their Pledge & Value dedicated to help customers and it definitely shows on their webpage. For shoppers, there are tips and guides on all things automotive that's worth a peek or two:
  • Loan-A-Tool: a useful program for shoppers to loan tools that are often too expensive to purchase and rarely put to use. Through Loan-A-Tool, shoppers can easily rent out exhaust tools, pullers, fuel pump removal, diagnostic tools and much more.
  • Repair Help Center: for more help on automotive repairing, AutoZone has a page with useful tools like troubleshooting, repair guides and video library to help shoppers figure out (and learn!) how to do their own repairs.
  • AutoZone Community & Forum: others like yourself are eager to learn to DIY and AutoZone established a community page and forum for troubled shoppers to gather and share their experience. This is a great starting page to learn about repairs, diagnostics, maintenance and restoration.